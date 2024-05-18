The St. Louis Cardinals City Connect uniform has leaked and reviews are not great
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals will officially debut their new City Connect uniforms next week, but as has been the case with many of the City Connect designs, the official uniform has now leaked on social media.
The early reviews? Eh, they are not great.
I like how Katie Woo described them. They aren't bad, but they are pretty safe, and not at all inspiring. Sure, I'm looking forward to a red uniform in the rotation, but overall they could have done much better. But they also could have done much worse, which is honestly what I was expecting.
There have been some really stellar City Connect uniforms over the last few seasons, with the White Sox's all-black, Nationals's cherry blossom, Brewers' "Brew Crew," and others come to mind. But there have also been some really bad uniforms, such as the Dodgers and the Phillies. The thing about uniforms is they are pretty subjective, as people end up having a variety of opinions on all of them.
Derrick Goold pointed out different hints that the Cardinals have provided all season long regarding their Connect Uniforms.
"The Lou" is a popular nickname for the city of St. Louis. The river pinstripes pay homage to the Mississippi River. The Fleur De Lis and Arch on the sleeve salute two iconic symbols in St. Louis history. The STL cap uses the same font as the team has on their 1920-1921 uniforms. And the 1882 inside the collar is in respect to the "birth" of the Cardinals' franchise. Honestly, it is pretty impressive that they fit all of that into one uniform.
You can check out more about the official launch on this story from site contributor Thomas Gauvain. May 20th is the official launch and when merchandise will be available, with it being sold exclusively through Cardinals-associated stores until it appears in a game on Saturday, May 25th against the Chicago Cubs.
It's a pretty special weekend series for Cardinals fans, as the day before the Cardinals first debut their uniforms, Chip Caray and Joe Buck are going to call a game from the Cardinals booth, reuniting the Caray/Buck lineage that was the voice for Cardinals baseball for decades.
Let us know what you think about the Cardinals City Connect Uniforms! Do you like them? Hate them? Are you going to go out and grab a jersey? If so, which player? Let us know all of your thoughts on Facebook or X!