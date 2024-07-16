The Cardinals having no players represented in the All-Star Game is bad for baseball
By Mason Keith
With the MLB All-Star Week finally here, teams get to showcase their stars on the game's biggest stage. Everything is bigger in Texas, as the Home Run Derby and the All-Star Game will take place at the ballpark in Arlington. Every team has an elected representative if not voted in, and the Cardinals' only All-Star for 2024 is elite closer Ryan Helsley. But breaking news: he has opted out of pitching in the all-star game. Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals will be his replacement.
This leaves the All-Star Game with no Cardinals players on the roster. The 11-time World Series champions who are only behind the New York Yankees in franchise legacy will not have a single player to represent the franchise. If you plan on taking in the midsummer classic, do not expect to see your favorite Cardinals player as you will end up disappointed. This adds to the disappointment fans have with the current state of the franchise.
A roster with longtime veterans who should be playing at an All-Star level are playing at their career worsts. Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, and Sonny Gray should be stars that Cardinals fans are expecting to see walking the red carpet. Gray can be considered a snub given he has had an overall good season. But Goldy and Nado have been disappointments and are losing their star status within the game.
The established starters on the roster are playing good enough to contribute to the team, but no one is standing out as a true star within the game. Alec Burleson has been on a tear and shows signs as a potential future All-Star. But even with him raking, he is only worth 1.4 WAR which is barely above league average. Masyn Winn is having a great rookie season but is far from separating himself as the premier shortstop in the National League.
The Cardinals are playing good baseball and this article might sound like a spoiled kid crying. You are probably right, given the Cardinals are more constant than most franchises. But given the history of the franchise, it should bother them that they have no representation at the All-Star Game. Not a single player to get fans excited about seeing competing against other stars. There is not a single player to use for marketing to make more money. Instead, fans get to learn about other teams' superstars and wish the Cardinals had players like that.