The Cardinals have won 4 out of the past 5 Texas League MVPs with a failing player development system

In recent St. Louis Cardinals news (outside of The Athletic's Katie Woo dropping the article of the season), the minor league season is coming to a close. With that comes the postseason and award season. Two of the Cardinals affiliates played during the postseason and one came out on top with Palm Beach Cardinals claiming the FSL championship. The other Cardinals affiliate to play extra baseball was the Springfield Cardinals who did not make it past the first round. Their season might've ended sooner than expected, but it was a successful season in Springfield. They had the best team since the 2012 Texas League champions team led by Oscar Taveras and Kolten Wong.

But what makes this minor league season special for Springfield is the award season. The St. Louis Cardinals organization has created bad PR with their player development as of late and are heavily criticized as to why they cannot produce talent at the Major League level. With this reoccurring trend that will be addressed at Monday's press conference held by President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, there is another trend that no one has paid much attention to.

The Springfield Cardinals brought home the Baseball America Minor League Pitcher of the Year award for Quinn Matthews, Texas League Pitcher of the Year for Tink Hence, Manager of the Year for Jose Leger, and lastly the Texas League MVP for Jimmy Crooks. In what became an absolute award haul for the Springfield Cardinals, the organization is still struggling to turn this type of talent into Major League quality players.

What makes this more concerning is that the Cardinals not only brought home the Texas League MVP in 2024, they have done so almost every season over the past decade. Since 2019, the Springfield Cardinals have had four winners for the league's MVP honors. 2019 was highly touted prospect Dylan Carlson who failed in St. Louis. 2022 was Moises Gomez who is no longer with the organization. 2023 was Thomas Saggese who had a half-season for Springfield but played the whole season in the Texas League (Frisco Roughriders). 2024 brings Jimmy Crooks, in which I predicted to be a player to watch in 2024. But he does have a mountain to climb with three catchers currently on the St. Louis Cardinals 40-man roster.

With many calling out the Cardinals for their lack of player development within the organization. That may be true for other affiliates. But in Springfield, MO it is not a problem at all. Many of the top prospects thrive in the Texas League and help build their path to St. Louis. From there is a different story which brings on a different problem for player development. The consistent MVPs being churned out in Springfield goes to show that talent is not of shortage within the organization.