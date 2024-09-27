Anonymous Cardinals sources flame organization in brutal post-elimination takedown

Multiple employees of the St. Louis Cardinals spoke out against the organization in a piece today posted by The Athletic's Katie Woo, and it sounds like major changes are afoot within the organization in the coming days and weeks.

I cannot emphasize this enough - if you are not already subscribed to The Athletic, Woo's most recent piece titled "The St. Louis Cardinals have lost their way. Now must fix their failure", is worth a year-long subscription by itself. Woo managed to get anonymous quotes from officials within the organization highlighting the demise of the Cardinals' organization, and they certainly did not hold back. One officially summed it all up with three simple words that the Cardinals themselves have not yet spoken.

"We're in trouble."

I promise you, the criticism and findings from Woo are far more extensive and go so much deeper than that simple phrase, and yet, it summarizes what we know about this organization. They are in trouble. This is not a one-year turnaround. The St. Louis Cardinals are in desperate need of a complete overhaul of the organization, starting with the front office itself.

Chaim Bloom will be taking on a larger, full-time role helping lead these changes. It is unclear what John Mozeliak's role will be in 2025, but what is clear is that his authority is going to be transitioning to Bloom at some point or to a new front office structure. I do think we will be getting some major changes to the personnel in the front office and coaching staff, with names like Michael Girsch and Turner Ward coming to mind.

Cardinals officials who spoke out against the organization highlighted the decline in player development as a major issue with the organization, one that simply cannot be understated. We have already seen a significant transition there as director of player development Gary LaRoque is set to retire following the season.

We've known for some time now that major changes needed to happen with the organization. It's just that simple. But Woo's ability to grab so many stories and direct feedback (seriously, read the piece) from people within the baseball operations itself is a powerful statement toward the organization that has thought it had the answers for so long.

Clearly it does not.

And now changes are coming.