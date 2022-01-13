Cardinals announce first of many front office transitions as fans clamor for change

The St. Louis Cardinals made a rather significant announcement regarding the future of their organization this afternoon, as the club has made public news that director of player development Gary LaRocque will retire following the 2024 season.

LaRocque, who has been with the club since 2008 and has spent 49 years in professional baseball, will remain with the organization in 2025 as an advisor but will be stepping aside from his role as head of player development as fans and pundits have continued to point to the massive decline the Cardinals' have experienced in this area.

To LaRocque's credit, the Cardinals were the class of baseball early in his tenure with them regarding player development. The early 2010s Cardinals' teams consistently made deep postseason runs while also pumping out young talent left and right. In recent years though, the pitching pipeline has basically evaporated and young bats seem to be struggling at an alarming rate. Is that all of LaRocque? By no means, but it's clear that his role needed a fresh voice and the Cardinals are going in that direction.

LaRocque's 12-year span of overseeing the farm system will finish second in Cardinals' history behind just Branch Rickey, which is an impressive resume.

What this communicates to me more than anything is that the Cardinals seem to be serious about changes coming this offseason. We still don't know what other changes are in the pipeline, but I feel confident in saying more resignations, firings, retirements, and reorganization will be happening in the next two months. It's sad that things have to end this way for this front-office group, but Cardinals fans rightfully want change in St. Louis.

This also screams to me the emergence of Chaim Bloom in the Cardinals' front office continuing this offseason. Maybe he steps into LaRocque's role in a transition year before taking over as the leader of the Cardinals' front office, or perhaps they'll elevate another voice in the organization or make another outside higher to assist Bloom if he does indeed become next in line for St. Louis.

We know that Bloom has been working on a project for John Mozeliak and Bill DeWitt Jr. this season, evaluating how the organization does player development and what changes the club needs to make holistically in order to become a true contender once again. This move being announced now communicates to me that the Cardinals are planning on implementing those changes and that Bloom will be the focal point of this new regime.

For now, keep your eyes peeled for more news. I don't expect a ton of other notable shifts until the season is officially over, but this announcement does confirm to me that those changes are coming.