The Cardinals extended non-roster invites to Spring Training to several prospects
Some prospects going to Jupiter will be looking for an opportunity to make the team for Opening Day 2024.
The St. Louis Cardinals announced earlier this morning that they have extended non-roster invites to 27 players for Spring Training in 2024. The list includes 14 pitchers, 4 infielders, 2 outfielders, and 7 catchers.
There is some players that do not stand a chance at making the Opening Day roster, but will be looking to make an impression that could help their ranking in the minor league system this upcoming season, and there is several players who Cardinal fans have heard about for a couple years as future stars in the big leagues looking for a shot with the big club.
When it comes to pitchers, there is pitchers that were on the Cardinals top 30 prospect list on MLB.com in 2023, including Max Rajcic (#18 prospect) who was named the organizations minor league pitcher of the year in 2023, Michael McGreevy (#12 prospect), Cooper Hjerpe (#7), Gordon Graceffo (#6), Tekoah Roby (#5), and Tink Hence (#2).
The list of invitees also include two pitchers who pitched for the Cardinals last year and looking to find a way back to the big leagues, Kyle Leahy, and Packy Naughton who is fully recovered from flexor tendon surgery. And some more intriguing names that could be dark horse candidates to contribute in 2024 that got invites include Andre Granillo, Ryan Loutos, and Victor Santos.
Headlining the four infielders is Cesar Prieto, who was acquired in the Jack Flaherty trade last July, and Thomas Saggese, who was acquired in the Jordan Montgomery trade. Saggese made a name for himself with Double A Springfield after the trade, slashing .331/.403/.662 with 10 HR and 29 RBI in just 33 games. This performance led to a promotion to Triple A late last season. And in a very recent poll that was done by MLB Pipeline with some baseball executives, Saggese was voted as one of the more underrated prospects in baseball.
Out of the seven catchers invited to Spring, the most intriguing catcher for me is Leonardo Bernal, despite only being 19 years old and hasn't played past A ball, MLB.com has the switch hitter 10th on the Cardinals top prospect list. They like his eye at the plate for his age and his all around ability behind the plate, the Cardinals seem to be high on him.
But the biggest name getting an invite to Spring Training, is undoubtedly Victor Scott II. After Scott was drafted in the 5th round by the Cardinals in 2022 out of West Virginia, he didn't just crack the top 30 at the end of 2023, but he jumped all the way up to 4th, only behind Chase Davis, Hence, and Masyn Winn. This is well deserved high praise as he had a historical season in the minor leagues last year. In 132 combined games with Peoria ( A+) and Springfield ( AA) he hit .303 with a .363 on base, 10 triples, 9 home runs, 63 RBI, and a mind whopping 94 stolen bases. His success at swiping bags continued in the Arizona Fall League this fall as he stole 18 bags in 23 AFL games.
Combine his elite speed with a score of 70 out of 80 with his fielding on his scouting report, if he shows out in Spring this year, he very well could be the Cardinals Opening Day center fielder. With the current uncertainties involving Dylan Carlson seeing how often he's going to play this year, and with Tommy Edman having arthroscopic surgery on his wrist earlier in the off-season just now coming to light, it is still up in the air what his status will be once Spring Training starts. Scott should get every opportunity to earn his spot on the Opening Day roster. With his potential and skill set, expect him to have similar attention directed towards him that we saw Jordan Walker receive in Spring Training last year.