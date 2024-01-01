Checking in on the progress of Cardinals' former first-round pick Michael McGreevy
Michael McGreevy will probably reach the big leagues sometime during the 2024 season. Let's dive in and learn a little more about him!
Who is Michael McGreevy?
Michael McGreevy spent the majority of the 2023 season with Memphis and provided serviceable numbers. He wasn't great, but he also wasn't terrible. Now, he's on the verge of reaching the majors. At this point in his career, the Cardinals know who he is as a pitcher and what he brings to the table. He'll probably debut at some point in 2024. So, how did we get to this point?
McGreevy spent three years with the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos before being selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2021 MLB draft. He was the 18th overall pick. McGreevy is a 6'4" right-hander who, oddly enough, bats from the left side. He spent his first collegiate season in the bullpen and then missed the majority of his sophomore season. During his junior year, McGreevy broke out as a starter. He posted an ERA of 2.92 across 16 starts and 101.2 innings. His strikeout rate jumped significantly, his walk rate declined, and he pitched his way into the national spotlight. During the 2021 season, he recorded 10.45 strikeouts per walk. That control was what most attracted the Cardinals, though they also appreciated his durability. In 2021, McGreevy averaged nearly seven innings per start.
McGreevy made his professional debut following the draft. He delivered seven unspectacular appearances, none of which covered more than two innings. In 2022, he began his professional career in earnest. McGreevy, then 21 years old, debuted with A+ Peoria in his second season. He dominated and was promoted to AA Springfield after just 8 starts of 2.78 ERA ball. In Springfield however, he began to run into some problems.