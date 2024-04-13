St. Louis Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Diamondbacks, April 13th
After breaking out their bats in Game 1 of the series, St. Louis looks to win their 3rd series of the season.
By Matt Blaker
Some angst was taken out for some of the regulars in the St. Louis Cardinals lineup on Friday night in Arizona. One of those "Angry Birds" was star third-baseman, Nolan Arenado. He punched a 3-run shot for his first of the year to help the Cardinals pounce out to a 3-0 in the 1st. Lars Nootbaar made his first start of the season after returning from an injury that has tested the outfield depth of St. Louis early in the season. Lars Nootbaar then homered to give the Cardinals OFs their 1st HR of the young season, and St. Louis a 6-0 lead in the 3rd. But the defending NL Champion Diamondbacks were not going to lay down flat.
They exploded in the 5th to tie the game 6-6 highlighted by Eugenio Suarez's 3-run shot that stayed fair down the RF line. It's a gut punch that the 2023 Cardinals may not have responded from. The 2024 version of these birds, they did. With 1 more in the 7th and 2 more in the 8th to make it 9-2. The Cardinals would then turn the ball over and watch Helsly lock down the save for his 5th of the season already.
So, what's in store for Game 2?
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson, ( 1-1, 6.23), is in line for his third start of the year for the Birds in game two. Gibson, A Tale of Two Tapes with Gibson in his first two starts of the year. One with a quality start going 7 strong and only giving up 2 against San Diego, and his last time out giving up 6 in 1 (6) innings and taking the loss. He'll look to get back on track. With Matz unable to get out of the 5th, the Cardinals had to rely on their bullpen for 3.1 innings in game 1 and will hope Gibby can at least get through the 6th.
- On the bump for the Diamondbacks will be 26-year-old Ryne Nelson. Nelson is not off to the greatest start as he sports an (0-2) record with an 8.22 era in the early season. Arizona will look to get a better outing from their pitching staff than they did on Friday night where they allowed 9 runs on 14 hits.
(7-7) St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 13th
- DH Brendan Donovan
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- C Willson Contreras
- LF Lars Nootbaar
- RF Jordan Walker
- SS Masyn Winn
- CF Victor Scott II
(6-8) Arizona Diamondbacks starting lineup, April 13th
- 2B Ketel Marte
- CF Corbin Carroll
- LF Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- 1B Christian Walker
- DH Joc Pederson
- 3B Eugenio Suarez
- C Gabriel Moreno
- SS Jace Peterson
- RF Jake McCarthy
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 7:10 p.m. CT
- Bally Sports Midwest will host the Cardinals' broadcast, and MLBN (Out of Market Only)
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Cardinals fans can listen to the game on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, or WIJR AM 880 (En Espanol)
- The Diamondbacks will broadcast the game on ESPN Phoenix 620 and KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM
