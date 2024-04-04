2 injured players Cardinal fans shouldn't worry about and 1 that is concerning
The Cardinals currently have 6 players on the Injured List. Most of them are progressing well, but one player in particular is concerning.
Injuries are an aspect of the game that every team experiences. Each year, teams must handle key players getting hurt and missing periods of time. For the St. Louis Cardinals, those struggles started early this year. Before the first pitch was thrown in any regular season game this year, the Cardinals had Tommy Edman, Lars Nootbaar, Keynan Middleton, and Sonny Gray on their injured list. Riley O'Brien and Drew Rom joined that assortment soon after.
While it is likely that each of these players will remain on the IL for Opening Day, they will all still be in attendance.
Despite several of those players' injuries being on the mend by the time the calendar turned to April, others were still mired in uncertainty. Players such as Lars Nootbaar and Sonny Gray have already started rehab assignments. Meanwhile, others are facing a less certain future.
Sonny Gray's recovery should give fans confidence.
Sonny Gray, the team's newly-inked ace, went down in a spring training start with hamstring tightness. Luckily, an MRI came back negative, and everyone associated with the Cardinals breathed a collective sigh of relief.
Gray's rehab has been going quite well. Soon after his MRI, he was able to get some tossing in. Gray's scheduled rehab start with Memphis on Wednesday, April 3rd was delayed due to weather concerns. He instead threw approximately 50 pitches in a simulated game with the team's Double-A affiliate, the Springfield Cardinals.
Sonny Gray's setback--something that was out of his control--will inhibit him from pitching during the Cardinals' first homestand. Instead, Gray will have to wait until April 12th to make a start. The Cardinals will head back west to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks that weekend.
From the beginning of Gray's injury timeline, he has been in control. Gray requested an IL placement; he wanted to make 3 rehab starts in the minors; he desired to build back up slowly rather than rush a return and risk re-injuring his hamstring.
While he won't be able to pitch in the opening homestand, concerns about Gray's injury should be quelled. He is a competitor who knows his body. Sonny Gray will return very soon from an injury that could have been much worse; the fact that he is throwing rehab games already and will miss maybe 2-3 starts, on the whole, is reassuring.
