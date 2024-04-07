2 Cardinals who need more reps, 1 player who doesn't
The St. Louis Cardinals have started the season 4-4, and while several injuries are holding some players back, some are getting opportunities to shine. But, some players are getting opportunities that should be cut short.
Tommy Edman, Sonny Gray, and Lars Nootbaar are battling injuries to get back into shape and be ready to join their teammates in St. Louis. Matt Carpenter, who suffered another oblique injury this week, has joined the injured list. Willson Contreras and Brendan Donovan were each held out of the home opener after getting hit by pitches in the final game of the team's series with San Diego.
Nootbaar and Gray could be back with the Cardinals soon, but Edman's status indicates that more healing is needed. Contreras and Donovan hopefully just needed the day off out of an abundance of caution. Their defense and bats are required as soon as possible.
Let's discuss who needs some more reps to keep helping the Cardinals and who may need to step back from getting so much work in.
Victor Scott II needs to continue to get reps with the Cardinals, not be sent down to Triple-A
Dylan Carlson was preparing to begin the 2024 season as the Cardinals' everyday centerfield. Unfortunately, on the last day of camp, he suffered a shoulder injury, paving the way for Victor Scott II to make his MLB debut.
Without a doubt, Scott has been exciting to see at the plate. When he gets on base, seeing what he will do with his speed is fun. Will he steal a base or leg out a play to extend the inning or score a run? His defense has been excellent in centerfield, and he has made some spectacular diving catches. He has a terrible slash line at .100/.182/.167, but he has two walks, three hits, two of which are doubles, and one stolen base through eight games.
Scott could be the first one out upon the return of some of the injured. Scott should not be sent back to AAA Memphis. The Cardinals and Scott could both benefit from him sticking around. With his exciting presence and the team's apparent need for everything Scott has to over, it would be a mistake to send him to the minors so soon.
If Contreras remains healthy and Nootbaar is ready to return, Michael Siani or Pedro Pages should return to AAA Memphis