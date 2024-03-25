St. Louis Cardinals' offseason recap: What signings, trades, and moves did they make?
The St. Louis Cardinals had an eventful offseason. Here are all of the moves they made this winter.
By Josh Jacobs
With Spring Training wrapping up and the St. Louis Cardinals preparing to open up their 2024 season against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, it's time to do a quick recap of the moves they made this offseason.
Many of you followed our coverage all offseason long, but for those who did not keep up with the Cardinals' offseason moves, we wanted to give you a quick primer on what changes they have made to their roster for the 2024 season. The club is hoping to rebound from one of the worst seasons in franchise history last year, did they do enough?
Free agent signings
1. Signed RHP Sonny Gray to a three-year, $75 million year (Club option for 2027)
2. Signed RHP Lance Lynn to a one-year, $11 million (Club option for 2025)
3. Signed RHP Kyle Gibson to a one-year, $13 million (Club option for 2025)
4. Signed RHP Keynan Middleton to a one-year, $6 million (Club option for 2025)
5. Signed INF Matt Carpenter to a one-year, league minimum deal.
6. Signed SS Brandon Crawford to a one-year, $2 million
Trades
1. Traded cash to the Seattle Mariners for RHP Riley O'Brien
2. Traded OF Tyler O'Neill to the Boston Red Sox for RHP Nick Roberston and RHP Victor Santos
3. Traded OF Richie Palacios to the Tampa Bay Rays for RHP Andrew Kittredge
Extensions
1. Signed CF Tommy Edman to a two-year, $16.5 million deal to buy out his remaining years of arbitration
2. Signed manager Oli Marmol to a two-year extension through the 2026 season
Notable front office/coaching additions
1. Hired former Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom to be a special advisor for John Mozeliak
2. Hired Yadier Molina as a special assistant to John Mozeliak
3. Hired Daniel Descalso as bench coach, reassigned Joe McEwing to become a special assistant to John Mozeliak
Recap
While the Cardinals checked off a lot of things from their to-do list this offseason, many of us feel a bit underwhelmed by the job they did retooling the club. You can check out our offseason grade for the Cardinals here. It really does seem like ownership put restrictions on spending this year that made it difficult for the Cardinals to go out and make multiple big moves.
Stay tuned to Redbird Rants all season long as we break down all of the breaking news, current storylines, and what this club looks like as the year unfolds. We are all hoping for a major rebound season this year, and the results of their offseason labor will begin to show in the very near future.