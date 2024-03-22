Final St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day Roster Prediction
With less than a week to go until Opening Day, it's time for my final roster predictions coming out of Spring Training.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals open the 2024 season against the Los Angeles Dodgers in just six days, and with the club rounding out their final Spring Training games, we are days away from finding out who will make their Opening Day roster.
We've made multiple roster predictions during camp, but as injuries and player performances have changed, so has the outlook of the roster. There are real question marks about how the rotation will shake out to begin the year, which names will fill out the Cardinals' bullpen, and how the club will decide to align their outfield when they travel to Los Angeles.
Today I am making my final prediction for the Cardinals Opening Day roster based on what I think will happen. This doesn't mean it's the exact roster I would select for them on Opening Day, but based on various reports and the feeling around the club, this is the roster I believe they'll begin the season with.
Catchers (2) - Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera
Again, no surprises here, as Willson Contreras and Ivan Herrera remain the projected tandem for St. Louis as they open up the season. The Cardinals have a ton of faith in this duo, and if they live up to their potential in 2024, it gives the Cardinals a massive advantage in having a good catcher in the game every single day.
One name that has really caught people's attention this spring is Pedro Pages, and although he has no shot of dethroning Contreras or Herrera, he is proving to be a really solid third option, should an injury happen. Pages is regarded as the best of the three catchers defensively, while also putting up really impressive numbers at the plate this spring (following an equally impressive Double-A campaign in 2023).
Expect Contreras and Herrera to carry the load this year, but should he be needed, Pages looks more than capable of being the Cardinals backup at some point this year.
Just missed - Pedro Pages
