St. Louis Cardinals legend is now a manager in professional baseball
By Mason Keith
St. Louis Cardinals fans are very passionate about their franchise legends. So much that they would love to see them back in the clubhouse to manage or coach the team going forward to lead them to their next World Series championship. But not all fans want to see this happen. We have seen it in the past where it was successful so it's hopeful that fans will see it again. With this recent news, optimism is at an all-time high.
Former Cardinals slugger and future Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has been busy since he retired after the 2022 season. Pujols has joined MLB Network as a studio analyst and has also joined Major League Baseball corporate offices as a special assistant to commissioner Rob Manfred. He has not skipped a beat following a 22-season career that is second to none in all of the sport. But with the 2024 season almost over, Pujols is looking to stay busy.
During the MLB off-season, Pujols will be taking his experience to the Dominican Winter League. It is reported that Pujols will be managing Leones Del Escogido during the 2024 Winter League season. This might not be for a team in Major League Baseball, but it is a starting point for his coaching career. The Dominican Winter League has been growing in popularity over the past several seasons and should garnish much global attention given the status of Albert Pujols within the sport.
Not only is Pujols wanting to become a manager, but so is Cardinals icon Yadier Molina. The core of the 2000s Cardinals both bring more baseball IQ to the diamond than anyone who has ever played the sport. Cardinals fans are salivating at the idea to move both of these legends into coaching roles on the current staff. With how the 2024 season is regressing for the Cardinals, the coaching staff is preparing to be sitting on the hot seat. Maybe the time for moving this dream is sooner than you would think.