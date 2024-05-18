Neither Albert Pujols nor Yadier Molina should be the next Cardinals' manager
By Curt Bishop
On Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post revealed that Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina were interested in managing and were also options for the Cardinals should Oli Marmol be fired at any point.
Most, if not all Cardinals fans would certainly be thrilled to have one of the two Cardinals' legends back in the dugout. Pujols or Molina, whichever one they choose between the two, would instantly have the respect of the clubhouse.
However, the Cardinals shouldn't try to make either one of them the manager if Marmol goes. This is certainly going to be an unpopular opinion, but the Cardinals would be better served looking elsewhere.
Cardinals shouldn't make Pujols or Molina the next manager
I understand that this isn't a popular take, but let me explain.
Neither Pujols nor Molina have experience managing professional teams. That's not to say they can't be good managers, but the Cardinals need somebody with at least a little managing experience. Need I remind fans of the last two times the Cardinals have chosen somebody with no experience?
Mike Matheny didn't pan out and was only successful because he had Tony La Russa's team. We're now seeing the results of having Marmol as the team's manager, and while he's not solely responsible for the team's collapse, the results aren't pretty.
Preferably, somebody other than John Mozeliak would choose the next Cardinals' manager. Also, that manager would ideally have experience managing in professional baseball. Heyman also listed former Cardinal and reigning National League Manager of the Year Skip Schumaker as an option, as the Marlins have dropped his club option for 2025.
Of those three, Schumaker would make the most sense. The Cardinals would likely have to wait until the end of the year to hire him, but there's always a chance the Marlins could let him go early, which would open the door for St. Louis to replace Marmol.
I know Schumaker doesn't have a lot of experience, but he's proven that he's a good manager, and it would be kind of similar to when the Cardinals promoted Mike Shildt to replace Matheny in 2018. You'd be getting a guy who knows the game and would have the support of the clubhouse.
Another option could be Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who is a free agent at the end of the season. He led Boston to a World Series title in 2018. They could also make a run at Terry Francona. He's the guy I would personally choose if it were up to me.
But the Cardinals need certainty. Making Molina or Pujols the manager would be too much of a gamble, especially when the Cardinals need to make serious changes. In truth, it would be best to have somebody without any Cardinals ties.