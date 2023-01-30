Fansided
Redbird Rants
Home/St Louis Cardinals History

St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Center Fielders

St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals / Photo File/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
1 of 7
Next

To play center field, you must be fleet of foot to cover the wide territory between left and right. You must be a leader and direct the other fielders where to go with certain batters and take charge of covering the most ground in the outfield. 

The St. Louis Cardinals have a tremendous history of clean, crisp defense, and the center field position is of paramount importance. This is a part of a running series on Redbird Rantsranking the top 5 Cardinals at each position. You can find the other position groups we have ranked so far below.

Top 5 Catchers

Top 5 First Basemen

Top 5 Second Basemen

Top 5 Third Baseman

Top 5 Shortstops

Top 5 Left Fielders

But first, an Honorable Mention:

facebooktwitterreddit