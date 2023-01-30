St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Center Fielders
To play center field, you must be fleet of foot to cover the wide territory between left and right. You must be a leader and direct the other fielders where to go with certain batters and take charge of covering the most ground in the outfield.
The St. Louis Cardinals have a tremendous history of clean, crisp defense, and the center field position is of paramount importance. This is a part of a running series on Redbird Rantsranking the top 5 Cardinals at each position. You can find the other position groups we have ranked so far below.
But first, an Honorable Mention: