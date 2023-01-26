St. Louis Cardinals Five All-Time Best Left Fielders
Here are the top 5 left fielders in Cardinals history
Although left field does not get as much notoriety as center field, the St. Louis Cardinals have produced many great players in this position. These include MVP winners, World Series champions, and even one of the great base-stealers of all time *hint, hint*
This is a part of a running series on Redbird Rants ranking the top 5 Cardinals at each position. You can find the other position groups we have ranked so far below.
Here are a list of the top five Left-Fielders in Cardinals History. But first, Honorable Mentions:
Honorable Mention
Bernard Gilkey (1990-1995)
After signing as an undrafted free agent in 1984 from University City High School near St. Louis, Bernard Gilkey spent six years in the minor leagues before getting the callup in 1990. Gilkey became the everyday LF starter in 1991 until he was traded to the New York Mets in January 1996.
As a St. Louis Cardinals, Gilkey hit .282 with 250 RBIs and had three season (1992-93, 1995) of an OPS+ greater than 100. He was elected to the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.
Ray Blades (1922-1928, 1930-1932)
Ray Blades spend his entire 10-year career with the St. Louis Cardinals and was a member of two World Series championship teams. A great batsman, Blades finished his career slash line of .301/.392/.460 and an OPS+ of 123.
After his career, Blades went into managing in the minor leagues and gained a reputation as a fiery competitor. In 1938, he would be named manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. He held that position until being replaced by Billy Southworth during the 1941 season.