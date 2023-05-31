St. Louis Cardinals: 5 takeaways going into the summer
By Mason Keith
Go get pitching
The last topic is the most popular topic amongst Cardinals fans. The Cardinals starting rotation is vulnerable and weak. Fans have known this since the offseason, and it didn't take long for the casuals to find out. John Mozeliak stated we have six starting pitchers and that not adding pitching might be a regret later in the year. Well, it only took a month to find out all of its regrets. Now it's apparent that this team stands no chance at winning the Central without fortifying the rotation.
Only Matz and Mikolas are under contract going into next year with the remaining staff hitting the open market. The young pitchers in the farm system are not ready for the call, and the team is doing everything possible to get a stronger pitching core going into the next phase of the Cardinals' talent. Until then, it is time to part ways with the position player depth and invest in the current roster. Many pitchers are worth making a phone call over.
Here are several names to look into by July 31st:
Eduardo Rodriguez, Dylan Cease, Shane Bieber, Aaron Nola, Chris Sale.