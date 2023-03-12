Five trade deadline candidates that can give the St Louis Cardinals their ace in the hole
Zac Gallen
Hello old friend!
Remember the worst trade in recent Cardinals history? What if we can salvage part of it? Sandy Alcantara is untouchable now after winning the 2022 NL Cy Young award. But Zac Gallen was also really good in 2022. His slash line was 12-4, 2.54 ERA (158 ERA+), 192 SO, and .913 WHIP in 184 IP. That incredible season for a very disappointing Diamondbacks team led to a 5th place finish in Cy Young voting.
The D-Backs look good on paper for 2023, but this team is not going to make the playoffs. With three more years of control, will the Dbacks consider trading Gallen to a desperate team and get a solid haul in return to further complete the post-Paul Goldschmidt rebuild? The Cardinals would like to rewrite history.