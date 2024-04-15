Re-ranking the value of the Cardinals' 10 best young position players
The Cardinals young position players continue to steal the headlines for the club, and it makes ranking their value is becoming increasingly more difficult.
By Josh Jacobs
9. Chase Davis (Previous ranking: NR)
The Cardinals first-round pick in 2023, outfielder Chase Davis has the kind of raw talent to rise up this list significantly.
The left-handed power bat came from the University of Arizona and has continued to draw comparisons to former Colorado Rockies slugger Carlos Gonzalez with how incredibly similar they look at the plate.
Davis struggled in his small sample size for Palm Beach last, slashing .212/.366/.269 with 0 home runs in 34 games. It can be difficult not to let your first impressions of a prospect shift your expectations, but the 22-year-old has plenty of time to rise in the rankings.
In just seven games so far in 2024, Davis has a .910 OPS with 2 home runs and 4 doubles, looking far more comfortable at the dish.
It will be interesting to see how Davis projects defensively over time. He'll likely end up in a corner outfield spot, but if he can stick in center field, that would be massive for his future.