Re-ranking the value of the Cardinals' 10 best young position players

OF Chase Davis (A) tallied a pair of doubles and the game-winning RBI in Palm Beach's 3-2 win last night.



The 2023 first round draft pick has reached safely in 5 of 10 PA through his first two games this season.



