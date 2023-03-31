Opening Day: 5 things I am looking most forward to
WE HAVE MADE IT! It is officially here, Opening Day 2023. The pregame party at Ballpark Village, the gates opening with giveaways, and the bright spring day shining down onto the fresh green grass of Busch Stadium. It doesn't get better than this. With the excitement of baseball being back in St. Louis, let's talk about the 5 things I am most excited about!
Nolan Gorman
Everyone is BEYOND excited to see the debut of Jordan Walker, as you should be. I have the blessing of watching these prospects in Springfield every summer, and Walker is the real deal. Enjoy him, Cardinals fans. But I am very intrigued with Nolan Gorman and what he will do this season. He is arguably the MVP of the 2023 Grapefruit League champs, with a slash line of .288/.379/.538 with 4 HR, 13 RBI, and 28 TB in 59 PA. That folks is exciting. He also mashes baseballs and we haven't had that from the left side since……..Matt Adams? Jim Edmonds? Gorman is about to remind us why he was once a top prospect like Jordan Walker
Opportunity for Jake Woodford
With all the speculation about starting pitching and what the team will do by the trade deadline, I am excited to see Jake Woodford turn people's heads. He looked great out of the bullpen last season and he dominated this spring. He quietly has risen his way to the starting rotation and I would not be surprised if he rises to a regular starting position in the rotation. Let's see if he forces the team to not trade for starting pitching