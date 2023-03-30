Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season
Here are our predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2023 season
Opening Day for the 2023 season is upon us, and the St. Louis Cardinals enter this season as one of the most exciting and interesting teams in all of baseball.
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina rode off into the sunset this offseason, while names like Jordan Walker and Willson Contreras are looking to make their stamp in the Cardinals' lore. Lars Nootbaar became an international superstar over the last month, and so many Cardinals went out and represented their countries in a big way at the World Baseball Classic.
Spring Training was exciting as well, as many Cardinals youngsters and fringe players got to shine in the absence of the club's superstars. Masyn Winn took Spring Training by storm alongside his friend Walker, and guys like Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan, and Dylan Carlson had excellent camps.
Still, questions face this club, as many look at their rotation as an area of weakness this season. Steven Matz and Jordan Montgomery look sharp, while Miles Mikolas earned himself a two-year extension and Opening Day start. On the other side of the spectrum, Jack Flaherty has struggled throughout camp, and Adam Wainwright is starting the year on the injured list.
So, where exactly will these storylines take the Cardinals during the 2023 season? They are contenders for sure, but will their ceiling be capped by their pitching or young bats? Or will a team brimming with potential be able to take steps forward and compete with the best teams in baseball? Here are our staff's predictions for the Cardinals' 2023 season.