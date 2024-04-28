MLB's Players' Weekend returns with Cardinals playing a major role
The beloved weekend that highlights the players and their efforts on and off the field is returning in 2024!
Major League Baseball is bringing back Players' Weekend in 2024. The beloved three-day event focuses on the players. From August 16th through August 18th, the players will be recognized for their personalities and contributions both on and off the field. While player nicknames won't be found on the backs of jerseys, plenty of recognition will still be given to the men who make the game enjoyable for all.
This year, each day has a different emphasis. Friday is focused on fun; players' personalities, interests, and friendships will be highlighted on August 16th. Saturday will highlight the charitable causes of the players along with community initiatives that they hold dear. Sunday will feature the players showing appreciation for those who helped them achieve their goal of playing in the majors.
The St. Louis Cardinals will play a special role on this particular weekend. Their matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 17th in St. Louis will be aired nationally on FOX. This will be the second time the Cardinals and Dodgers will square off on the national stage this year. The opening weekend this year pitted the two league rivals against each other, and the games drew plenty of attention both in the United States and across the world.
It's great to see baseball becoming a global sport once again. The World Baseball Classic last year put the game's stars on full display. Series in London, Mexico, Japan, and the Dominican Republic will expand the game's reach even further
Playing one of the most global teams on such a memorable weekend will be great to see for fans of the Cardinals. Not only do the Cardinals get to be featured on Players' Weekend this year, but they'll also face the San Francisco Giants at historic Rickwood Field, the oldest field in the United States, as a tribute to the Negro Leagues of old. The Cardinals also played the Chicago Cubs in the inaugural London Series last year.
MLB is doing a great job recognizing its stars and putting the game on display across the world. The St. Louis Cardinals have been lucky to be featured in so many initiatives put on by Major League Baseball.