Shohei Ohtani's domestic debut with the Dodgers will come against the Cardinals
The Cardinals open their season in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. They'll be the one of the first teams to see the two-way superstar play in Dodger Blue.
Shohei Ohtani is now a Los Angeles Dodger. After signing the largest contract in sports history at 10 years and $700 million, Ohtani will get to play in one of the largest markets in the country for the rest of his career. A player of his magnitude is unprecedented, and the contract he received was just as magnificent.
The contract has been rumored to have "unprecedented deferrals", thus allowing the Dodgers to continue to field a super team. Ohtani figures to slot in as the team's designated hitter, and while he won't be able to pitch this year, he will return to his two-way tendencies in 2025 and hopefully for the bulk of his contract.
This signing should scare the Cardinals. The Dodgers were already projected to be one of the best teams in baseball without Ohtani next year. Now with Shohei batting between Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, they should automatically vault into the top slot for World Series probables. Additionally, St. Louis will be the first team to play the Dodgers next season in the United States.
The Cardinals open the season in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. Opening Day is always full of festivities. Ohtani's domestic debut is sure to be full of pomp and circumstance. The Cardinals' new starting rotation will be tested against one of the best lineups in all of baseball history. It will be exciting to be one of the first fanbases to see Shohei Ohtani on the Dodgers.
While the broadcasting schedule hasn't been released just yet for the 2024 season, at least one of these games will be on ESPN. National broadcasts will be chomping at the bit to televise Ohtani's debut performance for the Dodgers. Enjoy watching the best player in baseball history play for his new team next year in March!