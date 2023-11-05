The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will play at Rickwood Field in 2024
The two teams who share Willie Mays will play at the oldest professional ballpark in the United States in 2024.
The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants will play at Rickwood Fields, the oldest professional baseball stadium in the United States, on June 20, 2024 on Fox. These two teams are some of the most storied franchises in baseball, and they'll be given the chance to honor the Negro Leagues this upcoming season.
Willie Mays played for the Giants during his career, and he called Rickwood Field his home while he played for the Birmingham Black Barons of the Negro League.
Major League Baseball has been introducing a variety of Specialty Games to help grow the game in recent years. There have been two games played at The Field of Dreams in Iowa since 2021, and the Cardinals were selected to play in London against the Chicago Cubs just last year for a two-game series. Also, MLB has expanded to games in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Omaha (Little League World Series location), and Williamsport. Additionally, the World Baseball Classic drew fans from across the world.
These specialty games provide nostalgia and a nod towards both the past (Negro Leagues) and future (Little League World Series) of the game. Players have been outspoken about enjoying these games, and fans have tuned into them at record-setting rates.
Rickwood Field has a seating capacity of 11,000, so tickets will be tough to come by. This link will direct you to more information about the game, the stadium, and how to get tickets. The game will be aired nationally on Fox as well. There will be festivities to honor the historical league and players who came from the Negro Leagues. The Cardinals have been lucky to be included in baseball's most unique experiences these past few years, and local fans have enjoyed viewing the pomp and circumstance that comes with them.