MLB Network host gives harsh criticism to Cardinals fans

What seems to be the talk in St. Louis and the sports world recently is Busch Stadium. Is it for being one of the best venues to attend a game in all of professional sports? One would think, but it is actually the complete opposite.

Over the past couple weeks, attendance has been noticeably down at St. Louis Cardinals games and it is catching the attention of Cardinals fans but also the rest of fans within Major League Baseball. As the playoff push is reaching September, many fans are gearing up for the division races and Wild Card hunts that make this time of year exciting. Cardinals fans on the other hand are having a revolution.

After making several trades at the 2024 MLB trade deadline, The Cardinals looked ready to gain momentum toward claiming a National League Wild Card spot and potentially winning the National League Central Division. But what has transpired is the Cardinals are below .500 and any hope of making the postseason is dwindling. Every trade made has essentially backfired and the team is left with nothing to prove for the remainder of the season.

In recent days, the team has subtracted from two of their players acquired. Shawn Armstrong, who was acquired in the Dylan Carlson trade, has been designated for assignment. On waiver deadline day, the Cardinals have put Tommy Pham on waivers looking for a contending team to take on his remaining contract. Many fans see this as the white flag raised by the Cardinals front office.

With the losing trend now being established in St. Louis, fans are no longer interested in supporting the on-field product. The once-great baseball environment is in its dark days and fans want change. It appears that the way of showing their frustrations is by not attending games. This tactic has been very noticeable if you are on social media and even watching the broadcasts. Even opposing teams' broadcasters are noticing how depressing the current state of the Cardinals really is.

Padres Broadcasters Don Orsillo and Mark Grant describe the current state of Busch Stadium and the St. Louis Cardinals:



“Shocking”

“NOT the Busch Stadium I’m used to”

“Usually it’s packed”

“Not used to this EVER”



☠️😭 pic.twitter.com/gRKNkJTBGP — Cardinals Talk (@theredbird_way) August 26, 2024

Most of the fanbase is in agreement that they are tired of watching bad Cardinals baseball. They want to see the return of winning tradition and the magic that comes with a competitive Cardinals team. With the stadium being empty going forward, they hope this sends a message to Cardinals ownership and front office. But one person has voiced their opinion on the matter and they are not very proud of the fanbase.

MLB Network host Greg Amsinger, a St. Louis Cardinals native, is a loud supporter of his hometown team and is as passionate as the average Cardinals fan. But he is not appreciative of the current fan revolt. He went on ESPN 101 this afternoon to voice his frustrations. He reflects on the 90's Cardinals teams who were on the losing end consistently but he still showed up to Busch Stadium to support his team. He is also tired of fans claiming they financially support this franchise. He believes fans are "0-12 at the dish and are hitting below .200" with their current message being portrayed to Cardinals ownership.

While @MLBNetwork lead host, and STL-native, Greg Amsinger usually has nothing but good things to say about his hometown, he didn't hold back on the recent downturn in attendance at Busch Stadium.#TheOpeningDrive l #ForTheLou



🎧https://t.co/jxtYFVuCuY pic.twitter.com/I7qMiKUCHO — 101 ESPN St. Louis (@101espn) August 29, 2024

As a Cardinals fan, what do you think? Are fans in the right by not attending games and not investing their money into this current state of the franchise? Or will this only hurt fans going forward with the on-field product? Let us know your thoughts on our Redbird Rants social media by following us on X and Facebook!