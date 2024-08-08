Cardinals News: Busch Stadium is ranked one of the best venues in sports
By Mason Keith
Many St. Louis Cardinals fans will preach to the world that Busch Stadium is the best stadium in all of Major League Baseball. For those who spend most of their summers at Busch taking in live baseball, it is a valid take. But within Major League Baseball, there are a plethora of legendary places to take in America's Pastime. Fenway Park is the oldest venue in baseball and the Green Monster is a must-see for a baseball fan. Wrigley Field is one of the main attractions of the city of Chicago and provides fans with a rich history from the Windy City. Oracle Park and PNC Park are simply beautiful ballparks and will leave you speechless when you see the backdrops. So how can you decide which is the best ballpark in baseball?
How do you even decide this across all major sports in the United States? The NFL has America's grasp and fills stadiums every Sunday like a cathedral gathering. The NBA has a wide global presence and provides many high-profile superstars to attract fans to the arenas. These other sports offer lasting legacies and memories across many generations that give these venues the same magic and aura like you see at Busch Stadium. So what makes one stand out from another when comparing sporting venues across multiple sports?
@Brooks_Gate on X has pooled together some research that brings more validity to this debate. The NFL, NBA, and MLB were the only leagues evaluated for this research but they are the big three in the United States. Using average review ratings from websites Yelp, Google, Trip Advisor, and Facebook: ninety teams were ranked. Busch Stadium landed at number four on the list which does not seem like a shocker to Cardinals fans. But given all of the great ballparks within its own league, this is shocking to most sports fans. The number one stadium ranked is Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers) followed by PNC Park (Pittsburg Pirates) and Camden Yards (Baltimore Orioles). The top ten had seven MLB franchises which dominates the list. Only one NBA franchise cracked the top ten. The Missouri favorite Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium ranked thirty-eighth.
