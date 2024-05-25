Joe Buck reflects on inspiration for his most famous Cardinals call
The postponed game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs on May 24 was scheduled to be one of nostalgia and memories for Chip Caray and Joe Buck as the two broadcasters told stories of their families' broadcasting history with the Cardinals. During the rain delay, Buck gave his thoughts on the process that formed what many Cardinals fans consider his signature call.
That call, the iconic "We will see you tomorrow night" line on David Freese's walk-off home run in Game 6 of the 2011 World Series, lives on in the heads of the Cardinals faithful, and Buck said that his call was a tribute to his father, the legendary Cardinals and national broadcaster Jack Buck, who had uttered the same words to Kirby Puckett's Game 6 walk-off home run exactly 20 years earlier.
Joe Buck said that the phrase was already in the back of his mind because of a trivia question in the broadcast, where color commentator Tim McCarver mentioned Puckett as the player who hit that fateful dinger. McCarver made sure to let Joe know of the call that his father made in response to the home run.
""I tried to give the same intonation and the same rhythm to the way [Jack Buck] made that call," said Joe Buck. "Some people loved it, some people ripped it. I did it because I knew at the time that if he was in the booth next to me, he would've been in tears because of David being the one to hit it, the beauty of the moment. It's just special. It's like network sports announcing be damned; I'm doing this with a tip of the cap to my dad.""- Joe Buck
According to Joe Buck, that call was his favorite of his storied career. He also said that his father would have been overcome with emotion if he had been alive to witness Freese's heroics because of Freese's roots as a hometown kid who had already tied the game in an electric Busch Stadium atmosphere.
The fact that the home run from Freese, who grew up in St. Louis, was given its signature line by a St. Louis native as a tribute to a father who called St. Louis Cardinals games could be text for a movie script, and Joe Buck's famous call is now deservedly an integral piece of the Cardinals' storied history.