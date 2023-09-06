Issues with 3 impending FA pitchers that could impact the Cardinals' offseason
While the Cardinals may not have been looking to target each of these names, it's clear that the free-agent pitching market is thinning out.
By Curt Bishop
There is less than a month left in the 2023 season.
Soon, the nightmare will be over for the Cardinals and their fans. And once it does end, the front office will have one singular focus, which is how to improve the pitching staff.
In my opinion, starting pitching should take precedence, and I don't think I'm alone in that school of thought. The Cardinals are in desperate need of starting pitching, but not just any starting pitching. St. Louis needs legitimate ace-level pitching and pitchers who have swing-and-miss stuff. The free agent market will be full of solid starting pitching options ranging from Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, and Blake Snell to Lucas Giolito and Eduardo Rodriguez.
All of these pitchers could be great additions to a starting staff that is desperate for improvement. However, that doesn't mean that the Cardinals shouldn't be careful when evaluating what is out there on the market.
In free agency, red flags are common, whether it has to do with injuries, performance, or other issues. While the Cardinals need to be bold, they also can't afford to be reckless and must closely evaluate each of their options to determine if they are good fits for the team.
In this piece, we will be looking at three free-agent starting pitchers and issues that could pose a problem for the Cardinals as they evaluate their needs for the 2024 season.
We'll discuss what those issues are and how they could cause the Cardinals to think twice before jumping in headfirst.