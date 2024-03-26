Health was a deterrent for the Cardinals in 2023 but cannot be an excuse in 2024

#STLCards offensive rankings on 7/28 before Brendan Donovan was shut down and they sold at the deadline.



109 wRC+ (6th)

.433 SLG (7th)

.332 OBP (7th)

.331 wOBA (7th)

.257 AVG (8th)

15.4 WAR (8th)



The 2nd half was filled with injuries and players who won’t be back in 2024.