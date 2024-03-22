Cardinals' roster decimated by players on the injured list to begin the season

To recap, here are the #STLCards who will start on the injured list, per manager Oli Marmol:



* Sonny Gray (hamstring) — 15-day IL

* Lars Nootbaar (ribs) — 10-day IL

* Tommy Edman (wrist) — 10-day IL

* Keynan Middleton (forearm) — 15-day IL

* Drew Rom (biceps) — 15-day IL