Gifting Cardinals players presents for Christmas
Let's give gifts out to Cardinals players for the holiday season!
It's the Christmas time! Typically, people give out gifts to friends and loved ones during this time of the year. I have decided to do the same thing for the current Cardinals' players. Let's have some fun with this one!
Sonny Gray: St. Louis-themed basket
The team's newest addition deserves a gift that will welcome and familiarize himself with the area. For this reason, I have given Sonny Gray a basket of St. Louis-themed gifts.
Of course, we would start it off with some toasted ravioli, gooey butter cake, and Ted Drewes frozen custard. We could also include Imo's and Pappy's gift cards. Lastly, Gray would receive some frozen pork steaks.
Lars Nootbaar: Airline mileage
Lars Nootbaar is the team's international star. He worked hard at recruiting Yoshinobu Yamamoto to St. Louis and Yamamoto's decision to go to Los Angeles is not due to Nootbaar's lack of effort. His Japanese heritage has become a large part of his life now.
Due to Nootbaar's traveling tendencies and his desire to bring other Japanese-born players, he is the perfect candidate for some airline mileage points. Whether Lars is a fan of Southwest Airlines, American Airlines, Delta, or another airline, he could still use some free points.
Tommy Edman: 2024 Ford Mustang
Tommy Edman was the Cardinals' most clutch player last year according to FanGraphs. For this reason, I figured it would be great to get him a 2024 Ford Mustang with a manual transmission. He should be able to use the clutch very effectively. It would of course come in red, and he would hopefully get to drive it himself at next year's Opening Day festivities.
Daniel Desclaso & Yadier Molina: Coaching bags
The Cardinals' newest members of the coaching staff deserve some items to start their coaching careers off right. Daniel Descalso and Yadier Molina would each receive a personalized St. Louis Cardinals coaching bag for all of their newly acquired goodies.
A whistle, scorecard, lineup card, and clipboard would be in there. Additionally, a variety of gloves, bats, and baseballs would be included. Lastly, they would receive new jerseys with their old numbers to round out the gift package.
Miles Mikolas: Fishing poles
Miles Mikolas is one of the most unique players in all of baseball. The Lizard King once went viral in a video in which he ate a live lizard, and he loves fishing off the coast of Jupiter, Florida, his hometown. Therefore, we will give Mikolas some new fishing poles. Some high-strength fishing line and deep sea lures would round out his present.
Masyn Winn: Radar gun
Masyn Winn will probably see a fair amount of time in the majors this year. He is a rising star in the league, and he is most known for his cannon of an arm. He is able to whip the ball across the field with ease. Even the fastest runners in baseball have a tough time outrunning a throw across the diamond from Masyn Winn.
In order to calculate the speed on his throws, we can gift Winn a radar gun. He will more than likely set Statcast records in his career for speed on his throws. He should have a long career full of Gold Glove Awards by the end of it all.
John Mozeliak: $20 million to be used in free agency
John Mozeliak has worked within his financial limitations well this offseason. He has spent nearly $100 million in acquiring Lance Lynn, Kyle Gibson, and Sonny Gray. However, the team could still use some improvements in the bullpen. Therefore, I am giving Mozeliak $20 million more to spend in free agency this offseason. Hopefully, this loosens his restrictions, and he can fill out the remainder of the roster.