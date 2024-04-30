Cardinals probable pitchers & starting lineups vs. Tigers, April 30th, Game 1
The St. Louis Cardinals are taking on the Detroit Tigers in game one of their doubleheader this afternoon.
By Josh Jacobs
The St. Louis Cardinals (13-15) are playing a doubleheader today against the Detroit Tigers (16-12) after their contest was rained out on Monday. The Cardinals are coming off two straight series wins against the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets and are looking to build upon that momentum as they climb their way up the standings.
Doubleheaders can create some funky lineup combinations, but it's worth noting that Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar will be getting the start today in center field, something the club has avoided doing so far this season. Going into the year, the club was committed to Tommy Edman as their starting center fielder, but his slow recovery from offseason wrist surgery has had him on the injured list. The Cardinals then turned to Dylan Carlson, who also hit the injured list before the start of the season. Victor Scott II got the chance to start the year as their center fielder, but they've been relying on Michael Siani in recent games after optioning Scott to Memphis.
You can see a full breakdown of the Cardinals' recent injury updates for all five players on the injured list here.
Getting Nootbaar in center field may help the Cardinals offense get going after its incredibly slow start to the season. Nootbaar playing center field allows the Cardinals to start Alec Burleson in one of the corner outfield spots and get Ivan Herrera's bat into the lineup each day as well.
Probable starting pitchers
- Kyle Gibson (2-2, 4.35 ERA) will make his fifth start of the season for the Cardinals in game one of the doubleheader. Gibson has been a steady presence for St. Louis thus far, covering six or more innings in every start, something St. Louis rarely got from its starters last year. Outside of a six-run first inning against the Miami Marlins on April 7th, Gibson has given the Cardinals a quality start in his other outings, including allowing just one run in each of his last two starts against the Brewers and Diamondbacks.
- The Cardinals will face off against an old friend in game one as Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.91 ERA) takes the mound for the Tigers. Gibson and Flaherty were teammates in Baltimore during the second half of 2023 after the Cardinals traded him there at the deadline, and Flaherty is hoping to rekindle some of his past self this year in Detroit. It's been a mixed bag thus far for Flaherty, providing the Tigers with three good starts and two bad ones thus far.
St. Louis Cardinals starting lineup, April 30th
- LF Brendan Donovan
- DH Willson Contreras
- CF Lars Nootbaar
- 3B Nolan Arenado
- 1B Paul Goldschmidt
- RF Alec Burleson
- 2B Nolan Gorman
- SS Masyn Winn
- C Ivan Herrera
Detroit Tigers starting lineup, April 30th
- DH Riley Greene
- 3B Matt Vierling
- RF Wenceel Perez
- LF Kerry Carpenter
- 1B Spencer Torkelson
- 2B Colt Keith
- SS Zach McKinstry
- C Carson Kelly
- CF Parker Meadows
What channel is the St. Louis Cardinals game on today?
- Game time: 2:40 p.m. CT
- The Cardinals game will be televised on Bally Sports Midwest
- You can catch the Tigers game on Bally Sports Detroit.
How do I stream the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- Bally Sports Midwest Streaming (subscription required)
- MLB.tv (subscription required)
- fuboTV (which has a free trial)
How can I listen to the St. Louis Cardinals game today?
- The Cardinals broadcast can be heard on KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM or on the Cardinals Radio Network
- Tigers fans can listen to the broadcast on 97.1 The Ticket