Cardinals-Tigers game postponed: Updates on when game will be rescheduled, April 29
The St. Louis Cardinals will try to bounce back from a crushing loss on a different day as tonight's game has been postponed due to rain.
By Andrew Wang
The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off their second consecutive series win and winners of 4 of the last 6 games. However, a gut-wrenching 11th-inning blow killed a bit of their positive momentum coming into a crucial series against Detroit. While disappointing, Matthew Liberatore's lengthy outing on Sunday saved the Cardinals' bullpen for this series. Unfortunately, they won't be able to bounce back from this defeat tonight as the series opener against the Tigers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Though still in the NL Central basement, the Cardinals have bounced back quite well from an embarrassing sweep to the 1st-place Milwaukee Brewers. Hopefully, the flashes of greatness the offense showed in the first two games of the Mets' series can carry over into the series opener tonight. There's precedent for great lineups to struggle in April, so not all is lost for the promising Cardinals offense. If they can get back on track against a new-look Tigers roster, it would be a great sign for a team looking to claw back into the division race.
What day will the Cardinals-Tigers game be rescheduled to?
The Cardinals will get a doubleheader tomorrow against the Tigers, with the first game starting at 2:40 pm CT. Steven Matz and Kyle Gibson will be the presumptive starting pitchers for the Cardinals while the Tigers should hand the ball to Kenta Maeda and old friend Jack Flaherty.
Gibson has been great aside from one blowup start against Miami, while Matz has struggled to give the Cardinals both quality and length. With the bullpen needing to cover more innings in a twin bill, a quality start from Matz would be more than welcome. The Cardinals offense will also need to get it going tomorrow against two starters having less than stellar starts to the 2024 season. Neither starter has been credited with a win thus far, and both have recorded an ERA north of 4.00. With the Cardinals aiming to capture a sweep, the bats will need to step it up.
It's unfortunate that the Cardinals won't play baseball tonight, but hopefully, it gives the taxed bullpen a chance to rest up and the lineup more time to get going.