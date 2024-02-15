Cardinals News: Where to watch and listen to Spring Training games
The St. Louis Cardinals' broadcast schedule has been released for their Spring Training Games. Here's a breakdown on how you can follow the Redirds.
The St. Louis Cardinals have released the broadcast schedule for their Spring Training games. Altogether, 32 of the team's games will be live via radio on KMOX 1120 AM/Cardinals Radio Network or on TV through Bally Sports Midwest. The broadcast schedules are subject to change, per the Cardinals' official news release.
Play-by-play on Bally Sports' broadcasts will be done by either Chip Caray or Tom Ackerman with Brad Thompson doing color commentary. Bally will televise 12 games in Spring Training. Their first broadcast is the Cardinals' spring opener on February 24th against the Miami Marlins. KMOX will also be live for the first game of Spring Training in a little over a week; first pitch is scheduled for 12:00 P.M.
John Rooney, Rick Horton, and Mike Claiborne will head KMOX's broadcast of 18 games. Bengie Molina returns as the Cardinals' Spanish Radio network broadcaster, and he will be paired with Polo Ascencio. In addition to Bally Sports Midwest and KMOX, fans across the country can stream Cardinal games on the MLB app. Play-by-play for those streams will be given to Matt Pauley of KMOX, Mike Claiborne, and/or Tom Ackerman.
The final two games of the Cardinals' spring circuit will be played in Mesa, Arizona against the Chicago Cubs; these games will take place on March 25th and 26th. The first game will be available through MLB.tv and KMOX. Immediately after these two games, St. Louis will head further west for their season opener.
The St. Louis Cardinals open their season in Los Angeles against the mighty Dodgers, the powerhouse of the National League. This will be a four-game series, and the Cardinals' newly-acquired pitchers, Sonny Gray, Lance Lynn, and Kyle Gibson, will all be put to the test early in the season. At the moment, ESPN will be broadcasting the March 31st game against the Dodgers, although other games in the series could get picked up by national outlets between now and then.
