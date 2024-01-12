St. Louis Cardinals schedule 2024: Start times released for all 162 MLB games
The 2024 season is inching closer and closer, and the official start times for all 162 games and nationally broadcasted games have been released.
By Josh Jacobs
We are just months away from the start of the 2024 Major League Baseball season and the St. Louis Cardinals attempt to rebound from a dissapointing campaign last year. As players prepare to report for Spring Training in February, MLB, alongside two of its major broadcast partners in ESPN and FOX, has begun to release broadcasting schedules and start times for both their nationally and locally televised games.
ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball goes with summer like lemonade, trips to the pool, and a break from school. The first round of game selections has been released by the company, and the Cardinals will feature in at least two games during the first half of the season. They will square off against the Dodgers for the first Sunday Night Baseball of the year on March 31st at 7 p.m. EST in Los Angeles and will host the Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m. on May 26th.
Alongside the games on ESPN, the Cardinals will also have games air on FOX, FS1, and FOX Deportes throughout the MLB season. Here is a schedule of the games found on those networks throughout the season.
- Saturday, April 27th at Mets (4:00 pm) FOX
- Saturday, May 11th at Brewers (7:00 pm) FOX
- Saturday, May 25th vs. Cubs (7:00 PM) FOX
- Saturday, June 1st at Phillies (7:00 PM) FOX
- Saturday, June 15th at Cubs (2:00 PM) FS1, FOX Deportes
- Thursday, June 20th vs. Giants (7:00 pm) FOX, FOX Deportes - The game will be played at Rickwood Field (more on that later)
- Saturday, August 17th vs. Dodgers (7:00 PM) FOX, FOX Deportes
- Wednesday, August 21st vs. Brewers (7:30 PM) FS1, FOX Deportes
Last season, the Cardinals got to square off against the Cubs in the London Series. This year, St. Louis will get to face San Francisco at Rickwood Field, the oldest professional ballpark in the United States and the former home of the Birmingham Black Barons. The game will occur on June 20th in observance of Juneteenth and will pay tribute to the Negro Leagues.
Fans may be concerned about the status of the Cardinals Bally Sports games and if they will be aired all season. To this point, all signs seem to indicate that the bankruptcy will not affect Cardinals games being aired through Bally for the entire 2024 season.