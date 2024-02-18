Cardinals News: Update on the Spring Training report status of all players
Every player whom the St. Louis Cardinals invited to Spring Training this year is present without limitations.
Pitchers and catchers for the St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled to report for Spring Training on February 12th. Every pitcher and catcher who received an invite to camp was present sans one: Keynan Middleton. Middleton, according to John Denton, was out with a stomach bug. He eventually came to camp after his health improved, and he has started throwing bullpens on back fields.
The remainder of the team was scheduled to report by Monday, February 19th for the first full-squad workout. As of Sunday morning, Paul Goldschmidt, Dylan Carlson, and Moises Gomez have yet to arrive in Florida for workouts. Videos have been surfacing throughout the weekend of players and pitchers going head-to-head for the first time in months on the back fields in Jupiter, Florida. It's exhilarating to see players such as Ryan Helsley and Alec Burleson squaring off and Cooper Hjerpe give it his all against young studs like Masyn Winn and Jordan Walker.
Despite some concerns from fans that Tommy Edman, Nolan Gorman, and Brendan Donovan would experience setbacks this spring due to injuries, having everyone accounted for at the complex is reassuring. Players are now able to get all of their reps, and coaches are able to have a direct impact on these players.
Edman was recently discussing base running with Jose Oquendo, Jordan Walker, and Masyn Winn. Gorman took some live BP against Ryan Helsley. Brendan Donovan was snapped working in the batting cages with Paul Goldschmidt. These three players were all facing injuries during the offseason, but their presence in Jupiter is reassuring.
Spring Training games are right around the corner; the Cardinals' spring opener is on February 24th against the Miami Marlins. The game will be live on Bally Sports Midwest, and KMOX will broadcast on the radio. You can see the full broadcast schedule for Spring Training games here.
The World Baseball Classic last year threw a wrench into player availability for Spring Training, and there is reason to believe the absences of players like Adam Wainwright, Miles Mikolas, Giovanny Gallegos, and others from last year's camp had a direct impact on their performances during the regular season. There are no hindrances this year to the players' arrival to spring camp, so the team will be able to practice at full speed with everyone present.