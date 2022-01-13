Cardinals News: Jordan Walker mashing, Michael McGreevy recalled, Palm Beach Cardinals

In what has been a largely mediocre season, there have been some promising tidbits these past few days for the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

Jordan Walker is crushing baseballs

Jordan Walker was initially demoted at the beginning of the season to work on lifting the ball and hitting it hard. He started to do just that in early August, and he was subsequently recalled back to St. Louis. He was just a platoon bench player per the direction of manager Oli Marmol, and he was sent back down very soon after.

The Cardinals recalled him once again in very late August following Tommy Pham's designation for assignment. Since then, Walker has done just what the doctor ordered. In the month of September, Walker is slashing .271/.314/.583 with four home runs, 12 runs batted in, and three doubles, including a 115.5 MPH missile to left field last night. He's been the right-handed power hitter that the organization has been searching for desperately this month, and it's a promising sign for the future of the team.

Michael McGreevy recalled for the final two weeks

A former first-round draft pick, Michael McGreevy has been working his way up through the Cardinals' system methodically since 2021. He's never had overpowering stuff, but his control and ability to generate groundballs has always made him a reliable pitcher who could slot in at the bottom of a rotation. He made his major league debut on July 31st this year.

RHP Michael McGreevy has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



RHP Lance Lynn has been placed on the 15-day IL (right knee inflammation). pic.twitter.com/PNbHYZCaWv — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 18, 2024

In his debut, McGreevy went seven innings while striking out three batters, walking one, and allowing just five hits. He gave up only one earned run and snagged his first major league victory. The Cardinals recalled McGreevy on Wednesday to replace the injured Lance Lynn, and he made an appearance that same night in relief against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He went three innings in relief while striking out four batters and not allowing a run to score. His ERA sits at 0.90 in ten innings this year.

Palm Beach Cardinals win the Florida State League Championship

Postseason baseball may not be happening in St. Louis this year, but it's in full swing for the organization's minor league affiliates. The Palm Beach Cardinals played in the Florida State League Championship on Wednesday night against the Lakeland Flying Tigers, the Low-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Palm Beach would win the game on the backs of a triple by first-round draft pick JJ Wetherholt and a double by outfielder Bryce Madron in the 7th inning; both players were drafted this year. Right-handed pitcher Luis Gastelum struck out the final batter looking to give the Palm Beach Cardinals their third overall championship and first in seven years.

All year, players like Chen-Wei Lin and Juan Salas provided valuable innings on the mound while posting ERAs below 3.00. Top prospect Quinn Mathews and outfielder Chase Davis made huge contributions to the team early in the season as well.

The Palm Beach Cardinals are 2024 Florida State League Champions! 🏆🏆🏆



RHP Luis Gastelum strikes out the final batter looking to secure the team's 3rd overall championship and first since 2017. #BeachBirds @GoPBCardinals pic.twitter.com/KETWhvcBVp — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) September 19, 2024

Palm Beach's manager Gary Kendall said of the win, "What we believe with the Cardinals is playing baseball after the season's over." Hopefully, this sentiment and winning mentality makes its way up the chain to the majors in the near future.

The Peoria Chiefs weren't in the postseason this year for the first time since 2017-2018. The Springfield Cardinals continue their championship pursuit tonight against the Arkansas Travelers. The Memphis Redbirds are still playing regular-season baseball, but they'll be on the outside looking in this postseason in the International League.