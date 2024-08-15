Recalling Jordan Walker to just platoon was a bad decision by the Cardinals
After veteran infielder Matt Carpenter was placed on the Injured List this past Monday, former top prospect Jordan Walker was recalled. The young outfielder was having a spectacular August at Triple-A Memphis through a week and a half, and his growth was rewarded with a promotion to the big league squad. The hope was that Walker would be able to hit against left-handed pitchers for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Walker made a start immediately on Tuesday in right field against the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds were using left-hander Andrew Abbott as their starter, so it was logical to use Walker, a righty, in the lineup. Walker would go 0-3 with a walk and a strikeout in his return to the majors.
Jordan Walker has yet to make an apperance in the last two games.
Now, the Reds have employed two right-handed starters these past two days, but if the Cardinals truly believed Walker made an adjustment with his swing, and if they wanted him to continue making strides offensively, then they need to play him as often as possible. Playing their former top prospect and hopeful future offensive star as a platoon bat does not help him develop. If anything, it sets Jordan Walker back on his development.
Manager Oliver Marmol elaborated on the promotion of Jordan Walker prior to Wednesday's game, another instance in which Jordan was starting on the bench. Marmol said, "The big-league team has a need, and it's a right-handed bat. Yes, we know it's only (Clayton) Kershaw and Milwaukee has all right-handed starters for the most part, so we were aware of that going into how we made this decision, but there are also left-handed relievers (where Walker) can take an at-bat against."
Essentially, the Cardinals promoted Jordan Walker to be a pinch hitter against left-handed pitchers late in games. While he will likely be employed as a starter against lefties, the frequency with which the team sees lefties to start games is far less often than the instances where a righty would start a game.
The organization's roster decisions this year have been questionable at best, but promoting their former top prospect after he finally hit his stride in Memphis to be a bench bat exceeds the rest.