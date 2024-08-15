Recalling Jordan Walker to just platoon was a bad decision by the Cardinals

Jordan Walker splits vs RHP/LHP in his career:



'24 - .717 OPS vs RHP / .676 OPS vs LHP

'23 - .793 OPS vs RHP / .738 OPS vs LHP

'22 - .912 OPS vs RHP / .851 OPS vs LHP

'21 - .841 OPS vs RHP / 1.301 OPS vs LHP



Can someone help me understand why he's platooning vs LHP? #STLCards