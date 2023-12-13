Can salary deferments help the Cardinals land Yoshinobu Yamamoto?

So it's $68M deferred by ten years for each year of the deal. The CBA calls for a 5% interest rate, meaning:



•The present value of each $68M is $41,746,101.24. Add that to the $2M, and, the PV/CBT hit of each year is ~$43.7M.

•The present value of the whole deal is ~$437.5M https://t.co/s8nRsI8GC4