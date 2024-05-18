Blunder at Busch Stadium speaks to fans' frustrations with Cardinals manager
Busch Stadium strives to be a place that exudes positivity about the St. Louis Cardinals. From Opening Day celebrations with the Clydesdales to stadium announcer John Ulett welcoming fans to baseball heaven before every home game, Cardinals games are meant to be a place to cheer on the Redbirds.
Unfortunately, someone working at the stadium unmasked the stadium's carefully constructed facade, as during a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 17, a message wishing someone a happy birthday was concluded with a request for the termination of Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol.
Fans have put Marmol under heavy scrutiny since the Cardinals' last-place finish in 2023, and the team's 19-25 record has stuck them in the division's cellar again in 2024. Despite the team's struggles, President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak stated his belief in Marmol during Spring Training in 2024, signing him to a contract extension that runs through 2026.
Many fans have deemed Marmol to be Mozeliak's "yes man" and a puppet of the front office. These concerns were amplified during the Willson Contreras fiasco in 2023, when Marmol and Mozeliak showed a lack of faith in Contreras, temporarily removing him from behind the plate after realizing that he was not the second coming of Yadier Molina defensively.
Marmol has been at the center of a few other controversies during his Cardinals tenure, including a rift involving former Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill. Marmol publicly called out O'Neill's effort on a play where O'Neill was thrown out at the plate on April 4, 2023, and was criticized by fans and media for what many deemed to be an overreaction.
Another bizarre incident occurred on April 15, 2023, during a game on the road against the Oakland Athletics. In an attempt to leave the dugout and challenge a call, Marmol grabbed an Athletics security guard by the collar to move him out of the way. The temporary roadblock allowed the time in the brief challenge window to run out.
Marmol has also made some questionable decisions on the field, such as attempting a bunt with cleanup hitter Alec Burleson with a runner on first and two outs in the first inning. Several replacement managers have been suggested should Mozeliak decide to pull the plug on the Marmol experience. Some of the flashier names include Molina and Albert Pujols.
The Cardinals may decide to roll with Marmol through the rest of his contract, but the fans in St. Louis have managed to poke through the field's elaborate disguise and express the dissatisfaction that those in charge have worked so hard to keep quiet within the stadium walls.