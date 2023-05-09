6 potential managerial candidates for the Cardinals if Oli Marmol is on the hot seat
The Cardinals may need a managerial chance, and these are six candidates should they go in that direction
There is a boatload of problems with the team right now. Of course, there has been no starting pitching, the offense is up and down, the bullpen can't be trusted and the manager can't be trusted with making the bullpen decisions. Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright is projected to return this weekend but it's up in the air on how much of an impact he will make, and Nolan Arenado has looked uncomfortable at the plate in the last couple of weeks, some believe he is playing through an injury.
Not a whole lot of positives to take away from this current losing streak and there is plenty of theories of why things aren't going well, but I think everyone can agree that something needs to be changed to shake things up. The Chicago White Sox got off to a similar start the Cardinals have gotten off to, and they did a major shake-up at the beginning of the month making 11 roster changes, so it can be done. One easy move a team can make when a team is struggling is to bring a new voice to the dugout, and even though there hasn't been any direct sign from the team that manager Oli Marmol is on the hot seat if the Cardinals continue to underachieve and lose the rumors aren't going away.
If we are just speculating here, and the Cardinals end up deciding to fire Marmol, there are a few possible options that could take over, who are currently with the Cardinals organization.