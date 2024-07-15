5 players the Cardinals should target on Day 2 of the 2024 MLB Draft

For this week's installment of #SleeperSaturday, we head out West! 6'3" RHP Ryan Forcucci (@UCSDbsb) is an arm I'm particularly high on. Followed up a strong Freshman campaign with a great 2023 season, working a 3.86 ERA with 69 K across 53.2 IP.



Features a riding FB that sits… pic.twitter.com/mWP0etYbCA