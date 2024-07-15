5 players the Cardinals should target on Day 2 of the 2024 MLB Draft
By Kareem Haq
The Cardinals couldn't have asked for a better day one of the 2024 MLB Draft. JJ Wetherholt, the favorite to be selected 1st overall, fell to the 7th pick, and the Cardinals pounced. Wetherholt is the best pure hitter in the draft class with elite plate discipline skills and sneaky raw power. Entering the draft, he was my personal top target for the Cardinals at pick 7. The Cardinals made the most of their first top-10 pick since 1998 when they selected J.D. Drew.
Shifting gears, I'd like to throw out some names the Cardinals should target on day two of the MLB Draft.
Targets for the St. Louis Cardinals on Day 2 of the MLB Draft
RHP Ryan Forcucci, UC San Diego
UC San Diego right-handed pitcher Ryan Forcucci intrigues me. He's someone that, mechanically speaking, is very impressive. It's a smooth, athletic operation on the mound. His fastball is a clear plus pitch, sitting 93-95 mph with 19-20" of IVB from a low release height. The pitch induced a whiff rate of 31.2% this year (95th percentile). Forcucci's 2nd pitch in his arsenal is an 84 mph slider with two-plane break. He's comfortable using the offering against both righties and lefties, showcasing an advanced feel for the pitch.
He also throws a high 70s curveball and a firm 88 mph changeup with a fantastic arm-side run. Forcucci is also a three-year college performer, posting a 3.67 ERA in 132 1/3 innings pitched while striking out 159 and walking just 42 batters. There are some concerns with his profile, though. Forcucci missed most of his 2024 season with an undisclosed injury and hasn't been able to pitch deep into games consistently throughout his career. If the Cardinals don't think the injury will impact his long-term value much, he'd be an excellent pick in the third round.