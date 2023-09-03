5 buy-low trade candidates for the Cardinals in the 2024 offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals are in need of pitchers for their roster for the 2024 season. Who are some buy-low candidates that they can snag this offseason?
Every offseason in baseball presents a fanbase with newfound hope. They can either celebrate the victories or push the sorrows to the side. Front offices are full of optimism and promises for a better year. Players are seeking to tweak aspects of their game and rejuvenate their physical conditioning. There is a palpable air of ambition and hope at the annual Winter Meetings and Spring Training fields.
The St. Louis Cardinals have already started building excitement for the 2024 offseason. John Mozeliak has promised Cardinals fans plenty of new pitchers. He wasn't clear in how the team would acquire said pitchers, but a promise is a promise. The team has some money to spend on pitchers, and they have plenty of prospects and major-league depth that can be traded to acquire new pitchers.
In their ever-shrewd ways, the front office is apt to target buy-low candidates. These pitchers could be players who were once All-Stars, or they could be former top prospects who just haven't been able to transfer their past successes to the major league level. While it is possible high-end targets such as Logan Gilbert, Dylan Cease, Tyler Glasnow, and Corbin Burnes could be on the move, the Cardinals may not want to give up their own prospects to acquire these stars.
Instead, John Mozeliak and Co. may want to shop in the bargain bin this offseason when it comes to trades. The front office can trade from its position-player depth without hurting the farm system. Also, it can clear some positional jams by moving AAA players who won't see much playing time soon in the majors (see Luken Baker, Moises Gomez, Pedro Pages, etc.).