4 thoughts as Cardinals sweep Red Sox
In the most shocking of events, the Cardinals swept the Red Sox. At Fenway Park. In Boston. The Cardinals appear to be back.
It was quite the way to cap off a road trip the team desperately needed to get back on track. The Cardinals looked like a revived team as they defeated the Red Sox on Friday 8-6, Saturday 4-3, and Sunday 9-1.
The Cardinals swept the Red Sox ... in Boston
The Cardinals looked great in their sweep of the Red Sox. The players stepped up, and the pitchers looked much improved as the team returns to St. Louis this week to play the Brewers and Dodgers. The sweep was a sign the team may have shaken off their terrible start.
On Friday, Willson Contreras hit a fly ball homer to right center field. The blast traveled 408 feet at 108.4 mph. The hitting continued as Brendan Donovan singled to move Nolan Arenado to second. Dylan Carlson singled to right field to load the bases. Paul DeJong ground into a double play to score Arenado. Lars Nootbaar hit a double on a fly to left field, scoring Donovan.
In the ninth, DeJong walked. Lars Nootbaar then singled to center field, allowing DeJong to score. Nootbaar then stole second base and went to third on a throwing error by catcher Connor Wong. Nolan Gorman hit a homer on a fly to right field, scoring Nootbaar. Gorman's homer traveled 400 feet at 109.4 mph.
Down 3-1 to start the ninth inning on Saturday, Contreras walked. Arenado poped out to second base. Gorman doubled on a drive to right field, scoring Paul Goldschmidt. Kenley Jensen intentionally walked Brendan Donovan.
Alec Burleson ground into a force-out, allowing Contreras and Gorman to score thanks to a throwing error by Keke Hernandez. The Cardinals powered back and won 4-3.
In the first inning of Sunday night's game, Goldschmidt hit a single to right field, scoring Nootbaar.
In the second inning, Paul DeJong hit a home run to center. The blast traveled 425 feet at 106.4 mph. In the fourth inning, Andrew Knizner hit a home run to center field, scoring Alec Burleson.