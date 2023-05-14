4 reasons why the St. Louis Cardinals are beginning to heat up
By Josh Jacobs
These four factors have contributed to the Cardinals winning ballgames again
Following an eight-game losing streak and looking like a team that may be beyond saving, the St. Louis Cardinals have now won five of their last six games, securing series wins over the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox while going for a sweep in Boston this evening.
While the Cardinals were due to start winning at least some games, the way they have played over their last six games looks like a team that has started to find themselves again. Their strengths are looking like legit strengthens, and when they've been punched in the mouth, they punch back. There is real excitement and optimism in that clubhouse and for good reason.
The rest of the National League Central has been scuffling over the month of May, as the Cardinals now boast the second-best record in the division over the last 10 games. St. Louis sits 7.5 games back of Milwaukee for the division lead, with 122 games remaining in the season.
This team still has some real holes, and those need fixes in order for them to be a true contender later this season. But for now, there are multiple encouraging signs that should lead fans to believe that their recent winning ways are a sign of things to come. The club will have to spend the next few months eating away at the hole they dug themselves, but they now look like a team who could be capable of doing that.
Here are four reasons the Cardinals are beginning to heat up once again.