Cardinals: If St. Louis becomes sellers, these 6 players could be on the trade block
The possibility of the Cardinals becoming sellers is real, and these six players could be on the move if that happens.
The St. Louis Cardinals are 10-20, and let’s be honest, look like an absolute mess of a baseball team right now.
Their 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angles was a perfect example of the problems this team is facing. They started off the game down 4-0 after an awful inning by Steven Matz. The offense was flat in response, unable to muster more than one run on a groundout by Andrew Knizner.
Pitching continues to disappoint, the offense is underachieving when it matters most, and there continue to be questionable decisions with both roster management and in-game adjustments. It’s one thing when you come into the season expecting a hot mess on the field, it’s a whole other thing when it’s a team with high expectations that just is failing in almost every area of the game.
The players care. The coaches do too. The front office does what they think is best for the organization. But it isn’t working right now, no matter how much I want to believe it will. If things don’t turn around fast, this team will find itself in a position I cannot remember it ever truly being in: sellers.
Yeah, I can’t believe I’m typing this, but there’s a real chance that this team is selling this summer at this rate. Again, I really do believe in a week or two the narrative could be very different. The addition of a third Wild Card makes it so much easier for teams to sneak into the playoffs these days. But honestly, it’s no longer “too early” to wonder what the Cardinals’ can do to salvage a lost season, if that is what this is.
Here are six players that could find themselves on the trade block if the Cardinals become sellers this season.