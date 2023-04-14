3 changes we'd already make to the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals
While it's still very early in the season, it just feels like so little has been going right for the 2023 St. Louis Cardinals. Thanks to a (un)healthy mix of on-field drama and slow starters, the team finds themselves in fourth place in the NL Central with a 5-7 record and -3 run differential.
It's easy to see that there are more shortcomings on the pitching side of things than hitting. The Cardinals are well above-league average in nearly every offensive category this year including hits, home runs, batting average, and OPS+.
For the pitching, the Cardinals are near the bottom of the league in staff ERA (4.89 heading into Thursday with an ERA+ of 91) and are right around league average in strikeouts, and have allowed the most base hits of any pitching staff in the major leagues.
Holes are already beginning to emerge in the Cardinals roster and overall game plan for this season. Will Tyler O'Neill be on the team by the end of the year? Can Dylan Carlson finally take the next step? What the heck is up with Jordan Hicks? Who deserves the majority of the reps at shortstop? The list goes on. This is not how the season was supposed to begin for the team. There's a ton of time left to switch things around, but we're already looking at a roster that could use some changes.