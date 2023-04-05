Cardinals News: Oli Marmol and Tyler O’Neill at odds over hustle
The Cardinals manager Oli Marmol publically called out outfielder Tyler O'Neill, and O'Neill responded back.
The Cardinals got their first controversy, if you want to call it that, last night after their 4-1 loss to the Braves. With two on and two out, Brendan Donovan singled to right field. Third-base coach Pop Warner sent Tyler O’Neill home and tested the arm of Ronald Acuña Jr. On replay, O’Neill appeared to slow after rounding third base, as Acuña‘s throw got him for the third out.
The decision to send O’Neill got criticized on social media (including by myself), but the biggest concern was whether O’Neill gave his best effort trying to score. When Oli Marmol addressed the baserunning, he gave as blunt an answer as we’ve heard since he’s been manager of this team.
That is not the first time we have heard Marmol address a lack of hustle from a Cardinals outfielder. Last year, Harrison Bader was removed from a game and called out by Marmol for not hustling on a ball in play.
Tyler O’Neill defended himself when asked about the play, but he appeared taken aback by Marmol’s comments.
Yikes.
There is no excuse for not hustling at this level. We can discuss whether or not Pop Warner’s decision to send him was the right one, but O’Neill, on replay, didn’t look like he was running at full speed.
On the other hand, one might speculate whether O’Neill isn’t 100%. He may have an injury, but he’s not admitting it. What does not need speculation is that Marmol and O’Neill need to work out their differences on this. I wouldn’t be surprised if O’Neill isn’t in the lineup for the final game of this series.