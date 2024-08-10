3 Cardinals who could be traded this offseason if Paul Goldschmidt resigns
The St. Louis Cardinals are reportedly interested in looking to maintain one of their longest-tenured players, who is slated to hit free agency come season's end. However, making a decision like this would have an effect on more than just one person in the organization.
It was recently reported by Derrick Goold with the St. Louis Post Dispatch (paid prescription required), that the Cardinals will get in touch with former MVP Paul Goldschmidt about potentially discussing a new contract at the conclusion of the season.
Goldschmidt, who will turn 37 in September, is arguably having the worst season of his career in 2024. He has seen a steady decline in his production this season when it comes to hitting for average, hitting for power, and putting the ball in play consistently. This would lead some people to think with the decline in his play along with his age, it may be best to cut ties with Goldschmidt at the end of his contract but that may not be the case.
Even though the Cardinals were able to trade away players like Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson at the trade deadline, there is still some questions regarding a handful of position players on the Cardinals on where they're going to play, and for how often. Is Brendan Donovan going to continue to play primarily left field? Where does he go if Jordan Walker returns to the big leagues this year? Is Alec Burleson going to be an outfielder full-time in the future? And now you add Tommy Pham to that collection of players, it's a lot to unravel.
I would think that if the Cardinals bring back Goldschmidt for the 2025 season, we could see another trade involving position players to clear playing time for others and to give someone an opportunity to get more at-bats on another ball club. Here are 3 players that could be traded this winter if Goldschmidt decides to stay in St. Louis.