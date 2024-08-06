Cardinals reportedly interested in re-signing Paul Goldschmidt
Paul Goldschmidt has fallen on hard times in 2024, but the St. Louis Cardinals don't appear ready to cut ties with the future Hall of Fame first baseman yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (paid subscription required), the Cardinals are going to talk with Goldschmidt after the season to gauge his interest in a new contract.
Goldschmidt, currently in his final year of a five-year deal, is on pace for a career-worst season, which shouldn't come as too much of a shock for a 36-year-old. He currently holds a .232 batting average and an OPS+ of 90, and Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has placed him as low as the seventh batter in the lineup on some days.
Despite Goldschmidt's struggles, the Cardinals seem to believe he can still provide an impact bat on the team, albeit perhaps in a lesser role. If the Cardinals want to re-sign Goldschmidt before allowing him to reach free agency, they are only allowed to cut his salary by a maximum of 20%, meaning Goldschmidt's minimum salary for 2025 would be $17.6 million. Of course, if the Cardinals wait until the free agency period and allow Goldschmidt to discuss contracts with other teams, the Cardinals and Goldschmidt could negotiate a new contract that is not forced to meet this criterion.
If the Cardinals hope to compete in 2025, the smartest play would be to let Goldschmidt become a free agent and see if he is willing to take a pay cut of more than 20%. If Goldschmidt is interested in remaining in St. Louis and aiming for a title, he would agree to a lesser salary so the Cardinals could spend more money elsewhere to improve the team.
The Cardinals appear determined to have Goldschmidt finish his career wearing the birds on the bat. Alec Burleson looks to be the first baseman of the future, but if the Cardinals can persuade Goldschmidt to play in a platoon with Burleson — despite his struggles, Goldschmidt still owns an .804 OPS against left-handers — he could be an excellent secondary piece next season who plays the same role that Cardinals legend Albert Pujols did in 2022.